UNCG and Greensboro Public Library Seeking Input for Learning Circles

GREENSBORO, NC (March 18, 2021) – The Greensboro Public Library and UNCG Department of Communication Studies began a partnership offering Learning Circles to the community beginning in June 2020. A Learning Circle is a lightly facilitated group of learners coming together to achieve educational goals or explore a new topic. Participation in the program is free.

Recent topics include social justice, technical support fundamentals, coding for kids, healthy cooking, job skills and poetry writing. “Being able to meet weekly with other members and share information really helped cement the course material. It is a very effective model for learning,” said Learning Circle member Martha Grove Hipskind.

Facilitators are now seeking community feedback on topics to be offered in upcoming Learning Circles. To participate in the brief survey, please visit this link<forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=_jS16IQqoUSjnK4GIJEudILshKPEmXhPuxhl9SAub4hUNzVFUTBZUVBZSExHUEJCSTRBR1JHWEZQUi4u>.

The Greensboro Public Library is one of five grant recipients of the National Communication Association – Center for Communication, Community Collaboration, and Change through the UNCG Department of Communication Studies. The center seeks to facilitate partnerships with community-based organizations that create sustainable change for underrepresented and/or vulnerable communities.

To learn more about Learning Circles email beth.sheffield@Greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:beth.sheffield@Greensboro-nc.gov>. For more information on Library events and resources visit: www.greensborolibrary.org<mail.greensboro-nc.gov/owa/redir.aspx?REF=TrkTy65bi6E60DRRE4ng3ew4FCQHhmGkViHn8vtC4gxt_hdEuWDYCAFodHRwOi8vd3d3LmdyZWVuc2Jvcm9saWJyYXJ5Lm9yZw..>.

