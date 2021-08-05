U.S. Paralympics Swimming National Championships to take place at Greensboro Aquatic Center

COLORADO SPRINGS – The 2021 U.S. Paralympics Swimming National Championship – the first major U.S. Paralympics Swimming competition post-Tokyo – will be hosted at the Greensboro Aquatic Center (GAC) in Greensboro, North Carolina, U.S. Paralympics Swimming announced today. Competition is set to run from December 17-19, 2021, and the event will be live streamed with details coming soon.

“As we head into the Tokyo Paralympics, we are also so excited to look to the future of U.S. Para Swimming,” Erin Popovich, director of U.S. Paralympics Swimming, said. “This competition and this partnership with Greensboro Aquatic Center is a huge part of that as we look to Paris 2024 and beyond.”

Since its grand opening in 2011, the GAC has emerged as one of the top aquatic facilities in the nation. A state-of-the-art facility featuring cutting edge concepts in aquatic design, it has hosted major swimming events including Olympic Synchronized Swimming Trials, NCAA Division I National Championships and USA Swimming Winter National Championships.

Now, it will play host to many of the nation’s top Paralympic swimmers.

“This event will be the first post-Games look at many of our Paralympians returning from Tokyo,” Popovich said. “But it will also showcase the future of our sport, those athletes who will represent our country in the years to come.”

Coinciding with the aquatic center’s 10th anniversary, the national championships announcement will be a major part of anniversary festivities at the venue taking place today.

For media inquiries, please contact Kristen Gowdy at Kristen.Gowdy@usopc.org.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.