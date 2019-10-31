TYR Pro Swim Series Starts Nov. 6 at Greensboro Aquatic Center

Another round of the TYR Pro Swim Series is just a week away as the top swimmers from around the country converge on five cities – Greensboro, N.C., Knoxville, Tenn., Des Moines, Iowa, Mission Viejo, Calif. and Indianapolis, Ind. – for bragging rights, cash prizes and more in the lead-up to next summer’s 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials.

The Greensboro Aquatic Center will host the first stop of the five-meet series, Nov. 6-9, and after unveiling the facility’s fourth pool in a ribbon-cutting ceremony last month, the aquatic center is now the largest of its kind in the country.

This year marks the first time Greensboro will host a stop of the series. Here are four reasons to attend, swim at or tune in for the meet next month:

1. The Greensboro stop of the series marks the first major domestic meet of the 2019-2020 season. After a three-month break from major competitions and plenty of solid training, the top swimmers in the country will be eager to see how they measure up in competition.

2. A handful of top veterans plan to compete in Greensboro, including Olympic champions Katie Ledecky and Simone Manuel, 2016 Olympian Jacob Pebley and newly minted 2020 Olympian Ashley Twichell. With so many of the top swimmers in the world representing the U.S. National Team, it figures to be another exciting fight for points in the series standings.

3. Dozens of swimmers were recently named to either the 2019-2020 U.S. National Team or National Junior Team, and many will be making their competitive debut as part of an elite group of athletes. The stakes are always just a little bit higher when you’re representing your country, and although it’s a domestic meet, there will be plenty of reason to prove you belong amongst the best.

4. The road to Tokyo begins now! The 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials are only seven months out from the start of the Greensboro meet, which means it’s crunch time for all the Olympic hopefuls out there. Every long course meet is a chance to learn from each performance and make adjustments to technique, training and race strategy heading into next summer. It’s also crunch time for those athletes who are still looking to qualify for Trials, as there are a limited number of long course meets left leading up to Trials in June.

Local media can apply for media credentials here<www.usaswimming.org/news-landing-page/2017/02/02/media-credential-application>. For TYR Pro Swim Series ticketing information, please click here<www.usaswimming.org/news-landing-page/2019/10/04/tickets-on-sale-for-tyr-pro-swim-series-at-greensboro>.

