Tyler, The Creator coming to Greensboro Oct. 1

Right after making history with his latest album IGOR, Tyler, The Creator announces his North American tour. He became the first solo rapper to land a No. 1 album without any co-production or outside producer credits, and now, Tyler will take the album across the States. He’s set to play 33 shows beginning Labor Day weekend at Bumbershoot in Seattle, with stops in Chicago, New York, Miami and San Francisco before concluding October 26th in Houston.

Tyler, The Creator will play the Greensboro Coliseum Complex’s Special Events Center on October 1. Tickets will go on sale Friday, June Tickets for the two-day event go on sale Friday, June 7 at 10:00 a.m at the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office, or online at Ticketmaster.com.

GoldLink is set to open all tour dates with direct support from Jaden Smith on all September shows and Blood Orange on all October shows. The tour follows Tyler’s headlining set at New York’s Governor’s Ball this past weekend and his upcoming set at Firefly Music Festival later this month.

Listen to IGOR above and see upcoming tour dates and album details below.



Upcoming Tour Dates:

6/21 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

8/30 – 9/1 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot Festival

9/2 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory*^

9/4 – Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC*^

9/6 – Toronto, ONT @ Scotiabank Arena*^

9/7 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre*^

9/10 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena*^

9/11 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell*^

9/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden*^

9/16 – London, UK @ O2 Brixton

9/17 – London, UK @ O2 Bixton

9/18 – London, UK @ O2 Brixton

9/21 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion*^

9/22 – Columbus, OH @ EXPRESS LIVE! Outdoor*^

9/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors*^

9/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann*^

9/27 – Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena*^

9/28 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center*^

9/29 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena*^

10/1 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center*+

10/3 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena*+

10/4 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena*+

10/5 – Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena*+

10/7 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre*+

10/8 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Great Saltair*+

10/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium*+

10/12 – Fresno, CA @ Selland Arena*+

10/14 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum*+

10/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum*+

10/18 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Ampitheatre*+

10/19 – San Diego, CA @ Pachenga Arena*+

10/22 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center*+

10/23 – Dallas, TX @ Theatre at Grand Prairie*+

10/26 – Houston, TX @ NRG Arena*+

* = w/ GoldLink

^ =w/ Jaden Smith

+ = w/ Blood Orange



IGOR cover art

Tyler, The Creator

IGOR

Columbia Records

May 17, 2019

1. IGOR’S THEME

2. EARFQUAKE

3. I THINK

4. EXACTLY WHAT YOU RUN FROM YOU END UP CHASING

5. RUNNING OUT OF TIME

6. NEW MAGIC WAND

7. A BOY IS A GUN*

8. PUPPET

9. WHAT’S GOOD

10. GONE, GONE / THANK YOU

11. I DON’T LOVE YOU ANYMORE

12. ARE WE STILL FRIENDS?



Alternative IGOR cover by Lewis Rossignol

