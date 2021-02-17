For Immediate Release: Feb. 17, 2021

Two Weeks Remain in Magnet Application Window

Deadline is March 3; Virtual school applications now open

Greensboro, N.C. – Only two weeks remain for families to apply for Guilford County Schools’ award-winning magnet and choice options. The deadline for applications is Wednesday, March 3, at 5 p.m.

More than 1,600 visitors participated in the virtual choice showcase<www.gcsnc.com/Page/73265>, held the week of Feb. 1-5. For those who missed the chance to join a live event, recordings are posted. Potential applicants can also view school informational videos and fact sheets to learn more about each program. Click here for more information<www.gcsnc.com/Page/73265>.

Families may also register for the district’s two virtual schools: Guilford eLearning Virtual Academy (K-5) and Guilford eLearning University Prep (6-8). The registration window for these schools opened Feb. 16 and will close March 3. This is a separate registration process and will not count toward a student’s magnet application count.

No action is required for current K-4 or 6-7 virtual school students who wish to remain at their school. Students in grade 5 who wish to continue to the virtual middle school must register through the registration portal by the March 3 deadline.

Current virtual school students who wish to return to their previously assigned school for the 2021-22 school year may submit a reassignment request during the reassignment period, which is May 1 through July 1.

To apply to any of these schools and programs, visit gcsnc.schoolmint.net<gcsnccom.sharepoint.com/sites/depts/communications/Shared%20Documents/Media%20Relations/Media%20Sent/2021/February%202021/gcsnc.schoolmint.net>. Instructional videos are posted there.

