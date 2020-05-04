

Two Students Win Kindles as Part of Spring Break Reading Contest

More than 3,000 students read at least 300 minutes

Greensboro, N.C. – GCS students kept their eyes on the prize during spring break, and it paid off. During the recent spring break, students were encouraged to continue reading and participate in a reading contest supported by Guilford County Schools, Greensboro Bound and Scuppernong Books.

Throughout GCS, 88 schools participated in the reading challenge. More than 3,000 students read at least 300 minutes and GCS students read more than one million minutes overall.

At the end of spring break, all students who read more than 300 minutes were entered into a raffle drawing with the opportunity for two to win the grand prize.

The winners were:

* Sebastian Kopp – Kernodle Middle

* Vernessa Jiggetts – Sedalia Elementary

Thirty-three other students were chosen to receive a $25 Scuppernong Books gift card.

Increasing reading proficiency is Goal I of the district’s Strategic Plan<www.gcsnc.com/Page/51357>, and studies show that time spent reading helps build proficiency.

