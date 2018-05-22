For Immediate Release: May 22, 2018

Two Schools to Teach in Multiple Languages Next Year

Allen Jay Elementary, Hunter Elementary will use dual language program

Greensboro, N.C. – In an effort to lower achievement gaps and increase overall academic proficiency, two elementary schools will pilot a program next year to teach in multiple languages. Hunter Elementary and Allen Jay Elementary will begin to teach a portion of students in Spanish or Urdu about 50 percent of the time.

Unlike an immersion program, a dual language program is not designed to teach a foreign language. Rather, its focus is to teach the original subject matter using the target language. About 60 students at Allen Jay Elementary will be taught in English and Spanish or English and Urdu, and about 30 students at Hunter Elementary will be taught in English and Spanish. The program will begin with kindergarten students.

Studies show that students in dual-language programs are more likely than their peers to be classified as English proficient by grade 6. Students in dual-language programs also outperform their peers on standardized tests.

“Our data shows that English-language learners struggle to keep up with their non-ELL peers,” says Dr. Whitney Oakley, interim chief academic officer. “We have seen these dual language strategies make a difference across the nation and believe they will make a difference in GCS as well.”

Both Hunter and Allen Jay have more than 120 students for whom English is not their native language. Students at these schools will still receive services from the English Learner department to improve their English language skills

Teaching positions will be funded using Title III dollars, which support English language learners.

