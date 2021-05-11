

For Immediate Release: May 11, 2021

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Two Principals to Join Guilford County Schools’ Staff

Trina Bethea, Sonia Marquez will start on July 1

Greensboro, N.C. – Two new principals will be joining Guilford County Schools this summer. Trina Bethea and Sonia Marquez were approved as GCS principals at Tuesday’s Guilford County Board of Education meeting. Their school placements will be determined before their start dates of July 1, 2021.

Bethea comes to the district from Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools, where she has served as principal since 2013. In the 10 years prior, she served as principal and assistant principal in Guilford County Schools. She was a 2021 principal of the year finalist.

Bethea holds a doctoral degree in education from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, a master’s degree in school administration from UNCG, a master’s degree in counseling education from North Carolina A&T State University and a bachelor’s degree in communication from N.C. A&T.

Sonia Marquez is a North Carolina Principal Fellows award recipient and is bilingual in English and Spanish. She is currently serving as an assistant principal in Durham Public Schools and also served as an assistant principal and principal intern in Wake County Public Schools.

Marquez holds a master’s degree in school administration from North Carolina State University, a master’s degree in reading education from Fayetteville State University and a bachelor’s degree in English as a Second Language and elementary education from Barton College.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and the 50h largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves more than 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools.



