

For Immediate Release: June 4, 2020

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Two More GCS Students Win National Merit Scholarships

Students will receive college-sponsored merit scholarships

Greensboro, N.C. – Two more GCS students have joined this year’s class of National Merit Scholarship winners. They are:

* Janavi D. Mehta, graduating from the Early College at Guilford, who earned a scholarship from the University of Texas at Dallas. Janavi plans to enter the healthcare field.

* Isaac R. Franks, graduating from High Point Central High, who earned a scholarship from Davidson College. Isaac is undecided on his major.

The two GCS students are among 3,300 college-sponsored winners nationwide. Officials of each sponsor college select their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution. These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.

An additional group of scholars will be announced in July, bringing the total number of college-sponsored Merit Scholarship recipients in the 2020 competition to about 4,100. In May, GCS announced that three students received National Merit Scholarships<www.gcsnc.com/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=174&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=120786&PageID=1> worth $2,500 each to the institutions of their choice.

National Merit Scholarship winners are chosen from approximately 16,000 semi-finalists, designated based on their scores on the Preliminary SAT (PSAT) scores as juniors. Semi-finalists represent less than one percent of the nation’s high school seniors. By the conclusion of this year’s competition, about 7,600 academic champions will have received National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million.

