Editor’s Note: In the attached photos, Caleb Steele is pictured with teacher Summer Hunter and graduation coach Russell Mills. Henry Supple is pictured with teacher Cassy Whitley and Academically Gifted coordinator Chloe Zuleta.

For Immediate Release: Feb. 22, 2021

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Two GCS Students Win Gifted and Talented Awards from State

Students Recognized by North Carolina Association for the Gifted and Talented

Greensboro, N.C. – Two outstanding GCS students were recognized last week by the North Carolina Association for the Gifted and Talented for their accomplishments.

Page High junior Caleb Steele received the Leadership through Service Award, which recognizes distinguished leadership through service by an academically or intellectually gifted student enrolled in grades 7-12. Caleb was honored for his work with Team Voyage, a Page High leadership initiative that focuses on increasing academic investment and promoting social capital for young African American males.

Caleb is an AP student who helps his fellow students and also plays soccer. Through Team Voyage, he led a food drive to benefit the Page community and is developing a podcast that will address issues that young African American males face today.

Caleb writes, “What I’ve noticed is African Americans in the U.S. are often painted in a bad light on the news, social media, and other internet sources. When I check the news, I see mugshots of us, us missing, and us being reported as shot or dead. This food drive event being led by a group of African American males is a way for us to shine a light on us to do something empowering.”

Henry Supple, eighth grader at the Academy at Lincoln, received the Susan Keel Lamar Scholarship recognizing distinguished student achievement and leadership in the area of visual or performing arts. Henry has been in the Very Strong program at the Academy at Lincoln since fourth grade and became interested in performing in fifth grade.

Henry writes, “Looking back, I can see how my initial experience performing in the Lion King in fifth grade opened a new world of opportunity in the performing arts with which I had no prior familiarity. I felt at home in the performing arts family in a way that I hadn’t experienced in other extra-curriculars.”

Cassy Whitley, Henry’s teacher and recommender, writes, “Henry leads with his heart. He always thinks of how his actions will influence another person or cast of people. During my time as Henry’s teacher, there have been countless moments when he has put others

(including myself) before himself.”

Each winner received a $250 check and a NCAGT Certificate of Excellence.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and one of the 50 largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<nam05.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.gcsnc.com%2F&data=02%7C01%7Csilverj%40gcsnc.com%7C79407275dd6940ec549d08d7e890bf0b%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624fcbbb30c%7C0%7C0%7C63723358…>.



This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-8154