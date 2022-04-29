For Immediate Release: April 29, 2022

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Two GCS Students Earn National Merit Corporate-Sponsored Scholarships

First round of three National Merit Scholarship awards announced

Greensboro, N.C. – Two GCS students were named winners in the first round of the prestigious National Merit Scholarship Program.

The first round of scholarships are awarded to high school seniors who won corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarships. Finalists are selected for having the strongest combination of academic skills and achievements, extracurricular accomplishments and potential success in rigorous college studies. Scholars receiving the corporate-sponsored awards also meet additional criteria set by their scholarship sponsors.

GCS recipients are:

* Michael A. Scutari, Early College at Guilford; planning to study computer science; TEGNA Foundation/Madelyn P. Jennings Scholarship

* Autumn Jackson, Northwest High; planning to study architecture; Truist Scholarship

2022 National Merit Scholarship winners were chosen from approximately 16,000 semi-finalists, designated based on their Preliminary SAT (PSAT) scores as juniors. Semi-finalists represent less than one percent of the nation’s high school seniors. The corporate-sponsored Merit Scholar designees announced today were chosen from a talent pool of about 15,000 outstanding finalists in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program, selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors.

Winners of the National Merit $2,500 Scholarships and college-sponsored Merit Scholarships will be announced later in the school year. By the end of this year’s competition, about

7,500 students will have won a National Merit Scholarship, totaling approximately $28 million.

