Two GCS Staff Members Appointed to New Roles

Greensboro, N.C. – Tara Trexler can officially drop the “interim” designation from her title. She was approved as Guilford County Schools’ new chief financial officer at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting. In addition, Wanda Edwards has been promoted to Executive Director of Communications and Community Engagement.

Trexler has served as interim chief financial officer since July, overseeing all finance functions including budget, payroll, purchasing, accounts payable, accounts receivable, fixed assets, school and district accounting. In that role she’s been responsible for creating and maintaining the district’s $1 billion budget, which includes personnel costs for nearly 10,000 employees as well as capital outlay, grants acquisition, child nutrition and afterschool services.

Trexler served as senior executive director of financial systems support from August 2021 to July 2022, where she led the district’s school business systems modernization effort. She has also served as senior finance officer and executive director of financial services since joining GCS in 2017. Trexler is a certified public accountant and holds a master’s degree in accounting and bachelor’s degree in business administration from Appalachian State University.

Also Tuesday, Wanda Edwards was promoted to executive director of communications and community engagement. Edwards has served as director of communications since 2015 and leads a team that supports the district’s internal and external communications, social media outreach, television production, volunteers, community outreach, special events and media relations.

Edwards has more than 30 years of experience in communications and public relations, including more than 20 years in various roles at Bennett College. She is a board member for the North Carolina School Public Relations Association and holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Bennett College.

