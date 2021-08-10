

For Immediate Release: August 10, 2021

Two Deputy Chiefs Named for Guilford County Schools

Jusmar Maness, Alison Coker appointed to new roles

Greensboro, N.C. – Guilford County Schools has new leaders in two key positions. The district appointed a deputy chief of schools and a deputy chief human resources officer at Tuesday’s board of education meeting.

Jusmar Maness will become the district’s deputy chief of schools. Maness has been a school support officer since 2019 and previously served as principal at Southern Middle and at Balfour Elementary in Asheboro. As a school support officer, she has supervised and coached principals as instructional leaders and offered guidance on staffing, funding, communication and other priorities.

Maness has a master’s degree in school administration from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and a bachelor’s degree in English from Universidad de Carabobo, Venezuela. She will report to chief of schools Marshall Matson.

Alison Coker will return to GCS as the deputy chief of human resources. Coker spent 11 years as executive director of human resources for GCS before joining New Hanover County Schools earlier this year as assistant superintendent of human resources. In that role, she led the team responsible for district-wide hiring, professional development, succession management and Title IX compliance.

Coker holds a doctoral degree in school administration from High Point University, a master’s degree in leadership and school supervision from the University of Virginia, and a bachelor’s degree in English education from North Carolina A&T State University. She will report to chief human resources officer Shirley Morrison.

