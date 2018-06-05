For Immediate Release: June 5, 2018

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Two Assistant Principals Named as New Principals

Chelsea Smith, Susan Steen will lead Bessemer, Northwood

Greensboro, N.C. – Bessemer Elementary and Northwood Elementary have new principals for the upcoming school year, Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras announced Tuesday night. Chelsea Smith will become principal at Bessemer Elementary in Greensboro, and Susan Steen will lead Northwood Elementary in High Point.

Smith has been an assistant principal of instruction at Smith High since 2016, and during that time the school exceeded expected growth with a growth index of 4.61 points. While an assistant principal at Wiley Elementary, the school’s composite End-of-Grade test results improved nearly 10 percentage points. Smith was a principal intern at Ragsdale High and a first grade teacher at Montlieu Elementary. She began her education career in early child development and she holds degrees from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, North Carolina A&T State University and Walden University.

Steen has been an assistant principal at Union Hill Elementary since 2015, and the school has shown significant gains in reading, math and science during that time. She led professional development for staff and oversaw the school’s Title I plan and budget. Steen previously served as curriculum facilitator/magnet coordinator at Morehead Elementary and as a kindergarten and first grade teacher at Oak Hill Elementary. She holds degrees from the University of North Carolina and Gardner-Webb University.

Both Steen and Smith will begin their new roles effective July 1, 2018.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com .

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323