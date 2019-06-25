‘Trump knob polishers’ and plagiarism: News & Record publisher mum on letters to the editor

A letter to the editor published by the News & Record today originally referred to “Trump knob polishers.” Knob polisher is a euphemism for one who performs a type of oral sex on a man. Hours later, the News & Record tried to hide what it had done.

An important measure of a media outlet’s integrity is the degree to which it is upfront with its audience. In the free-for-all environment of social media, everything is taken with a grain of salt. With a professional news organization, like the News & Record, one hopes for and expects the publisher to provide the added value of credibility. Otherwise, what’s the point? Why not just leave it to algorithms to decide what’s genuine and significant if there is no difference in credibility?

Credibility is a legitimate news organization’s value proposition. Such credibility manifests in two fronts: first, when things are initially published there should be some editorial review that implies, “Because we are publishing this, it meets our high standards.”

Mistakes can happen, though, and then the second front of credibility comes in: transparent and prominent correction. It is not uncommon to see the big guys like the Washington Post and the New York Times prepend a story with a prominent and forthright correction —an explanation of what they got wrong and what has been changed, front and center.

Unfortunately, the News & Record appears to have calculated that its credibility is so fragile that it is better protected by not bringing attention to mistakes. Such a calculation is flawed as it is simply too easy for someone else to publicize the errors, as we’ll do now.



A letter to the editor published by the News & Record today originally referred to “Trump knob polishers.” Knob polisher is a euphemism for one who performs a type of oral sex on a man. Some hours after publication, the News & Record changed the term to “supporters,” keeping writer Stephen Peet as the author, even though that’s not what he wrote, and it did so without any kind of notation or explanation that the letter had been changed.

That’s a whitewash. A deception. The News & Record published a letter that became an embarrassment once staff came to understand—possibly by an email from this correspondent—what they had published and the News & Record responded by trying to hide what it had done. Did the News & Record publish a letter in which the writer demeaned Trump supporters with a sexually derogatory term? Yes, but you won’t find a record of it on the News & Record. You’ll have to see it here:

Original

Whitewashed

In another letter, that the News & Record identifies as written by John Dickey of Greensboro, the writer plagiarized a section of his letter. He copied word-for-word this description from the Washington Post:

[The Iranian government] “agreed to cut its stockpile of uranium suitable for weapons production, lower uranium enrichment levels, restrict enrichment to one facility rather than two, and grant the International Atomic Energy Agency regular access to its nuclear facilities to monitor and verify compliance with the agreement.” The Washington Post & Letter to the Editor published by the News & Record



.

Washington Post column, June 20, 2019

John Dickey letter with copied portion, June 25, 2019.

Although News & Record publisher Alton Brown was made aware that the letter contained plagiarized content, the letter remains online with no comment or explanation. With it unclear whether the News & Record was unable to identify the plagiarism or if it simply finds such copying acceptable, publisher Brown was asked to comment. He was asked to comment on the whitewashing of “knob polisher” too. He did not reply by post time. He has now been invited to reply in the comments.