Triad workout raised funds to support the American Heart Association

In honor of heart health month, Orangetheory Fitness Winston-Salem studio partnered with the American Heart Association to host a special charity class on Feb. 16 to raise funds for the AHA. The association promotes community education efforts about heart and vascular well-being, supports cardiovascular medical research, provides training for caregivers and more.

As part of its overarching goal to support the community, the studio hosted the 90-minute workout and donated all registration fees directly to the American Heart Association – allowing local residents to experience Orangetheory’s unique heart rate-based class while raising money for a life-saving cause. In addition to this workout in the Triad, Orangetheory also hosted 10 other charity workouts throughout North Carolina.