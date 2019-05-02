Triad Mother’s Day brunch with free photo booth

Butcher & Bull, Winston-Salem’s newest steakhouse, is hosting a fun Mother’s Day brunch Sunday, May 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., complete with delicious eats and a complimentary photo booth for family keepsakes.

The contemporary chophouse located downtown will feature a new menu created specifically for Mother’s Day, including traditional breakfast staples like French toast and eggs benedict, as well as unique creations from executive Chef Richard Miller like a Harmony Ridge Farms chorizo-filled omelet and a sorghum lavender roasted half chicken. A photo booth will also be setup in the restaurant so diners can enjoy complimentary keepsakes from the holiday brunch.