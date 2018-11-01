Triad Junk Removal is celebrating Cleaning up The Triad ‘Junkman Style’ with 8% off

*For immediate release*

[image: image.png]

This is their inspirational never heard before story of how they began and

is now being shared as part of their celebration of eight successful years

cleaning up the triad.

Greensboro NC, (November 1st, 2018) – Triad Junk Removal removes items and

any unwanted debris from commercial and residential properties. You may

have seen their funny TV commercial of them dancing to ‘Junkman Style’. The

commercial was such a hit, people called in, just to say how much they

loved it!

The Junk Removal Industry has grown to be a $10 Billion-dollarindustry.

There have been many junk removal companies in The Piedmont Triad that have

come and gone over the last few years. It’s a very tough market to compete

in, especially as a professional business. Many times, people try to

operate without being properly licensed and insured. Whereas Triad Junk

Removal from the time it created its custom logo and began operations in

November 2010, and then formed a limited liability company two months later

1/11/11, has grown each year since its inception.

It started with a humble beginning, of one man, his dog and a rented truck,

but has now turned into one of the most respected junk removal companies in

the Triad. They credit the success on simply following the Golden Rule,

which is treat each customer as you yourself would want to be treated.

Nick Capamaggio at the age of 24 started the company only a few weeks after

deciding that he wanted to be self employed, no matter what it took. He

turned to prayer and immediately started researching for a business that would

be a good fit for him. As he routinely says, “God brought the Junk Removal

business across my path and confirmed to me on multiple occasions that junk

removal was the right one.”

One of those occasions was when he sat down with John Kimmons, who was his

pastor at that time to share his idea of starting a junk removal company.

John phoned him the following day saying that the next person he

talked with after

Nick left, happened to ask if he knew of anyone who could help clean up

some junk. That person became their very first customer.

Word of mouth spread and as the business began to grow, so did the quality

and quantity of the equipment and tools. They now have newer equipment

such as, multiple dump trucks, pickup trucks, trailers and some heavy

machinery.

They also rent 12- & 16-yard dumpsters for the do it yourselfers.

Nick’s father, Scott, became his business partner in the early stages,

bringing into the company some much appreciated business knowledge. Scott

currently goes on many of the in-person quotes and is the general manager

of the day to day operations. When you call in, you will most likely reach

Eric Hardee, a long-time friend of the family who takes calls and does the

job scheduling. They currently have 10 employees, two of the employees are

brothers, it feels like a family environment.

They work a lot with realtors, apartment complexes, property managers and

landlords by helping them clean up after tenants move out. They do more

than what most people would think of, when you hear the word junk removal.

They also do small building demolition, property clearing, shed tear downs,

hot tub removal, construction clean up, removal of falling trees, old

fences, porches, and taking away abandoned cars. They do a single item

pick up and can handle extremely large jobs. Their answering machine says,

“You point, and we will remove it”, meaning they do all the hard work for

you.

Triad Junk Removal has done many memorable jobs, such as cleaning out a

couple floors of what was once the largest warehouse on the east coast. It

was the old Sears Distribution Center on Lawndale Drive in Greensboro. They

have worked for many Fortune 500 companies and even helped clean up some

areas of the famous Julian Price House in Greensboro, which was featured on

the TV show Hoarders.

In 2014 Nick and Scott purchased a warehouse building in High Point, which

hosts Brentwood St. Flea Market. They use the back warehouse for their

sorting and recycling center and in the front opened a thrift shop called

Treasure Junction Thrift Store. The shop has many items that can be

repurposed or reused,which keeps them out of the landfills.

They have been able to help countless families including refugees, the

homeless, and people who have lost everything in house fires. It’s a ‘one

of a kind store’ and there’s a good chance, if you go in, you may catch the

workers praying with the customers for encouragement, as this happens

almost daily.

Scott, the co-owner said, “We are proud of what has been accomplished. When

I look back, it amazes me how far we have come. We have helped serve

thousands of clients over the years and have been able to support many

families through the jobs we have created.”

Their company’s Guiding Principal is, ‘Whatsoever ye do, do it heartily, as

to the Lord, and not unto men’. Colossians 3:23. And their Mission

Statement is: To be a high quality, low cost, full service, Junk Removal

Company serving our customers with the utmost respect, while striving to be

the regional leader in the industry, with a strong focus on recycling to

protecting the environment.

They are giving 8% off all their services for the month of November to

anyone who says “Happy 8th Year Anniversary” while scheduling an

appointment!

For more information on Triad Junk Removal, visit www.TriadJunk.com

<www.triadjunk.com/>.

###