Triad Financial Advisors to sponsor TFA Club at Greensboro Coliseum

The Greensboro Coliseum Complex has announced a new, multi-year agreement with Triad Financial Advisors (TFA) as the exclusive corporate sponsor of the new TFA Club at the Greensboro Coliseum.

“Partnering with the Greensboro Coliseum allows us to invest in our community, while also creating some meaningful memories for our clients, employees and families,” said Patrick Rush, CEO of TFA. “TFA is proud to be rooted in Greensboro’s past and future.”

Located at the north end of the Coliseum, the exclusive TFA Club area offers all the latest amenities. The TFA Club is dedicated to delivering extraordinary customer service, comfort and enjoyment in a unique atmosphere where members can relax in a luxury setting just steps away from all the action. A 350-square foot viewing platform allows TFA Club members and their guests to view arena events in an exclusive, standing-room-only environment.

The new agreement replaces Schiffman’s Jewelers as the corporate sponsor of the Coliseum’s ‘members only’ club.

For more information about Triad Financial Advisors (TFA) visit www.triadfa.com . For more information about membership in the Triad Financial Advisors Club visit www.greensborocoliseum.com .

About Triad Financial Advisors

Triad Financial Advisors (TFA) has been serving individuals and families for over three decades. TFA is one of the few “fee-only” firms in Greensboro and was recognized the last three years as one of the Top 300 Registered Investment Advisory firms in the United States by the Financial Times. Our mission is to help our clients and colleagues live with intention.

About the Greensboro Coliseum Complex

The Greensboro Coliseum Complex is a multi-building facility designed to serve the citizens of Greensboro and the surrounding area through a broad range of activities, including athletic events, cultural arts, concerts, theater, educational activities, fairs, exhibits, and public and private events of all kinds including conventions, convocations and trade and consumer shows. The Greensboro Coliseum Complex is one of the most actively booked facilities in the country hosting more than 1,100 events on an annual basis. With its incredible versatility, the Complex has gained worldwide acclaim from promoters, producers, event planners and patrons.

