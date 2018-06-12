Triad Boys & Girls Club Gets New Tech Center

National Pawn Funds New Tech Center for Triad Boys & Girls Club Students

Local Retailer Replaces the Club’s Broken, Inoperable and Failing Technology with 10 New Computers and Monetary Donation

National Pawn, a North Carolina-based retailer with three Triad locations, is outfitting an entirely new technology center for the Southside location of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater High Point. The tech center donation will include 10 new desktop computers to replace antiquated ones, which were several years old and no longer functioning properly. National Pawn is also gifting the Club with $2,000 for software upgrades, staff training and future repair costs to make the center immediately useable, and sustainable for years to come.

The Boys & Girls Club of Greater High Point serves more than 1,300 students from ages 6-18 at four club locations, and computers are often used for homework, career exploration, learning STEM skills and playing enrichment games. The donation will allow the Club on Ward Street to completely replace all previous computers available to students, and also comes at a time where the Club expects an increase in members and the amount of time they spend onsite with school out for the summer.

“One of our biggest struggles to date has been getting support for IT needs to help maintain a fully operable computer lab at the Club, so these new desktops and the monetary donation really fill a vital need for us,” said Holly Ferree, vice president of development for the Boys & Girls Club of Greater High Point. “This access to current technology outside of school will help open so many new doors for our youth members. We’re extremely grateful National Pawn reached out to us!”

The new technology center will be unveiled with a donation ceremony at the Southside Club Tuesday, June 19 at 11 a.m., which will include staff from the Boys & Girls Club of Greater High Point, 65 Club students and National Pawn representatives. The donation is part of the retailer’s ongoing commitment to give back to local communities, especially underprivileged youth.

“As an Eagle Scout, giving back to the community is something that we do every day,” said Bob Moulton, founder of National Pawn. “The look of surprise on the kids’ face when they see this gift, and knowing they’ll be able to use these computers for years to come, is what I always dreamed I’d be able to accomplish.”

For those looking to contribute to the Boys & Girls Clubs’ new tech center, National Pawn is collecting tablets and any other tech donations to further arm the Club with additional resources from the community. To donate a tablet or other device, bring it to any National Pawn store and mention the device is a donation for the Club. For more information, visit www.nationalpawnshops.com.

About National Pawn:

National Pawn is a Triangle-based pawn retailer with 16 locations and 130+ team members across North Carolina. The company celebrated its 30-year anniversary in 2017. Over the past three decades, National Pawn has continued to be an industry leader, thanks to world class customer service, bright modern stores, quality products and tens of thousands of satisfied customers. National Pawn offers many services, including buying, selling and pawn loans. For more information, visit www.nationalpawnshops.com.

About the Boys & Girls Club Greater High Point:

The Boys & Girls Club of Greater High points includes four clubs that serve 1,300 school-aged children in the High Point area. Its mission is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those from disadvantaged circumstances, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. For more information, visit www.hpclubs.org.

###