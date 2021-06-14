Trevor Noah’s ‘Back To Abnormal World Tour’ coming to White Oak Amphitheatre Friday, Sept. 24

WHO: Trevor Noah

WHAT: Back To Abnormal Tour

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on September 18th in Santa Barbara, CA at the Santa Barbara Bowl with stops in Washington D.C., Houston, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more before this leg wraps up in San Francisco’s Chase Center on December 10th. Fans can expect more dates to be announced in 2022.

TICKETS: General tickets go on sale June 18th at 10AM local time at LiveNation.com<bit.ly/TrevorNoahGBO2021>.

BACK TO ABNORMAL TOUR DATES:

Saturday, September 18, 2021 – SANTA BARBARA, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl*

Friday, September 24, 2021 – GREENSBORO, NC – White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Saturday, September 25, 2021 – WILMINGTON, NC – Riverfront Park Amphitheater

Friday, October 1, 2021 – LOVELAND, CO – Budweiser Events Center

Saturday, October 2, 2021 – COLORADO SPRINGS, CO – Broadmoor World Arena

Friday, October 8, 2021 – ESTERO, FL- Hertz Arena*

Saturday, October 9, 2021 – ORLANDO, FL – Amway Center*

Friday, October 15, 2021 – WASHINGTON D.C. – Capital One Arena

Saturday, October 16, 2021 – PHILADELPHIA, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Friday, October 22, 2021 – HOLLYWOOD, FL – Hard Rock Live*

Friday, November 5, 2021 – DALLAS, TX – American Airlines Center

Saturday, November 6, 2021 – HOUSTON, TX – Toyota Center

Friday, November 19, 2021 – GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Van Andel Arena

Saturday, November 20, 2021 – CHICAGO, IL – United Center

Friday, November 26, 2021 – SEATTLE, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Saturday, November 27, 2021 – PORTLAND, OR – Moda Center

Sunday, November 28, 2021 – KENNEWICK,WA – Toyota Center

Friday, December 3, 2021 – SAN DIEGO, CA – Viejas Arena

Saturday, December 4, 2021 – LOS ANGELES, CA – The Forum

Friday, December 10, 2021 – SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Chase Center

Trevor Noah is the most successful comedian in Africa and is the host of the Emmy(r) Award-winning “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central. Under Trevor, “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” has broken free from the restraints of a 30-minute linear show, producing engaging social content, award-winning digital series, podcasts and more for its global audience. In 2020, “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” received six Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Variety Talk Series and Outstanding Writing for A Variety Series.

Trevor has written, produced, and starred in 11 comedy specials, including his most recent, “Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia,” which launched in November 2018 on Netflix. The special touches upon racism, immigration, camping and more. “Trevor Noah: Son Of Patricia” received a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Variety Show, as well as a Grammy Award nomination for Best Comedy Album.

Trevor is the author of the #1 New York Times bestseller “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood,” which has received the Thurber Prize for American Humor and two NAACP Image Awards. The Audible edition of “Born a Crime,” performed by Trevor, remains one of the top-selling, highest-rated, and most-commented-on Audible performances of all time. To date, “Born a Crime” has sold over 1 million copies across all formats.

In April 2018, Noah launched The Trevor Noah Foundation, a youth development initiative that empowers youth with the foundation for a better life: access to high-quality education. Noah’s vision is a world where an education enables youth to dream, see and build the impossible.

