Treasurer Named GCS Employee of the Month

Wendi Patterson combines financial, personal skills at Allen Jay Elementary

Greensboro, N.C. – Having a consistently clean audit is the mark of an excellent school treasurer. But when that treasurer is also a team player who is beloved by the children and staff at the school she serves, she becomes August 2018 GCS employee of the month.

Wendi Patterson is entering her seventh year as treasurer at Allen Jay Elementary, where she deftly handles all school expenditures and orders. Her first priority, however, is always the students.

“What makes Ms. Wendi special is that she builds very strong relationships with our students,” says principal Carla Flores-Ballesteros, who submitted the nomination. “She cares about the whole child. Her office and her heart are always open to hear a student in need, let someone decompress, take care of sick or hurt students or come up with a ‘sticker chart’ to encourage a student to come to school every day. Several students choose to go to Ms. Wendi’s office as part of their reward for good behavior or work completion. We are very fortunate to have her at Allen Jay Elementary.”

Patterson received a $50 gift card from Sam’s Club, which has given nearly $8,000 to outstanding GCS employees since 2005. During the month of August, her photo will hang at the district’s central offices, at Allen Jay Elementary and at the Sam’s Club on Wendover Avenue.

