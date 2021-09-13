Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to Greensboro Coliseum Dec. 9

[Text Description automatically generated]

TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA RETURNS TO THE ROAD

WINTER TOUR CELEBRATES THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE MULTI-PLATINUM ‘CHRISTMAS EVE AND OTHER STORIES’ ALBUM

Greensboro Coliseum 12/9/21

Multi-platinum, progressive rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra<www.trans-siberian.com/> (TSO) will be bringing its highly-anticipated Winter Tour back for 2021 to Greensboro Coliseum on Dec. 9. This year’s long-awaited tour celebrates the 25th anniversary of the group’s landmark album Christmas Eve and Other Stories, the 3x certified platinum album that launched the group to superstardom and spawned the bring-the-whole-family rock holiday tradition that has now played to more than 17 million fans all across the nation.

Tickets on sale Friday, September 17 at 10am at LiveNation.com & Ticketmaster.com.

TSO’s Music Director & lead guitarist Al Pitrelli said, “After an incredibly trying year for everyone we are beyond excited to be able to say that we’re bringing Christmas Eve and Other Stories back to all of you. We were amazed by the turnout for last year’s livestream and how many of you continued to celebrate this tradition we have created together. It’s been 25 years since Paul (O’Neill) first introduced all of us to this timeless tale. Let’s celebrate this milestone event together. God bless and stay safe everyone.”

A product of the vision and imagination of TSO’s late founder/composer/lyricist Paul O’Neill<www.trans-siberian.com/about>, Christmas Eve and Other Stories follows a story set on Christmas Eve when a young angel is sent to Earth to bring back what is best representative of humanity. Following favorite TSO themes of “strangers helping strangers” and “the kindness of others,” “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” takes listeners all over the world to help reunite a young girl with her distraught father.

The album and tour feature such fan-favorites as “Ornament,” “Promises To Keep,” “This Christmas Day,” “O’ Come All Ye Faithful,” “Good King Joy,” and the epic “Old City Bar.” The rock opera also features such TSO classics as “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24.” “Additionally, the tour will enjoy a second set containing some of TSO’s greatest hits and fan-pleasers including “Christmas Canon,” “Wizards In Winter” and many more.

This year’s unforgettable multi-sensory extravaganza is set to begin on November 17th and will visit 59 cities for 99 performances across America before concluding on Thursday, December 30th in Cleveland and St. Louis (see full itinerary on www.trans-siberian.com).

Since its touring debut, TSO has played more than 2,000 Winter Tour shows for approximately 17 million fans, with tour grosses of more than $725 million, and has sold in excess of 12 million albums and DVDs. Year-after-year TSO hits the upper reaches of the domestic and worldwide tour charts. Recently in June 2020, TSO was ranked No. 1 on Pollstar magazine’s Worldwide Ticket Sales Top 100 Tours Mid Year<www.pollstar.com/Chart/2020/06/Top100Tours_853.pdf> <www.pollstar.com/Chart/2020/06/Top100Tours_853.pdf> chart, No. 2 on the Top 100 North American Tours Mid Year<www.pollstar.com/Chart/2020/06/Top100NA_849.pdf> chart, and No. 3 on the Top 100 Worldwide Tours Mid Year<www.pollstar.com/Chart/2020/06/Top100WW_848.pdf> chart. In December, TSO was ranked No. 2 on Pollstar’s Top 200 North American Tours Year End<www.pollstar.com/Chart/2020/12/30-33_121420_top.200.n.american.tours_913.pdf> chart and No. 3 on the Worldwide Ticket Sales Top 100 Tours Year End<www.pollstar.com/Chart/2020/12/top100worldwidetours_912.pdf> chart. In 2009, Pollstar ranked TSO at No. 20 on the “Top Tour(s) of the Decade<www.pollstar.com/article/top-act-of-the-decade-dave-matthews-band-15177>” and Billboard placed TSO at No. 25 on its “Top Touring Artists of the Decade<www.billboard.com/articles/news/266415/top-touring-artists-of-the-decade>.”

TSO remains one of rock’s most charitable bands. Once again, TSO will give at least $1 from every ticket sold to charity. To date, approximately $16 million has been donated by the group.

