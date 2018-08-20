Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces Verified Fan Registration for Winter 2018 Tour

FOR RELEASE AT 10AM

TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA’S WINTER TOUR 2018

CELEBRATES 20 YEARS OF LIVE PERFORMANCES

‘THE GHOSTS OF CHRISTMAS EVE’ LAUNCHES NOVEMBER 14

Verified Fan Registration Brings Best Tickets for Best Prices Starting August 20

Fan Club Pre-Sale Begins September 5

General Public Tickets Go On Sale September 14

20th Anniversary Edition of The Christmas Attic Available This Fall

(August 20, 2018) – Marking the band’s 20th consecutive year of touring, Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) today announced its highly-anticipated Winter Tour 2018. TSO’s annual November-December multi-sensory extravaganza, which sells out venues year after year, has cemented the group’s status as a must-attend, multi-generational, holiday tradition. This year’s 20th anniversary tour, a presentation of TSO’s unforgettable “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” featuring founder/composer/lyricist Paul O’Neill’s timeless story of a runaway who finds her way into a mysterious abandoned theater, is set to begin on November 14th and will visit 65 cities across North America, for 100-plus performances, before concluding on December 30th (see full itinerary below). TSO’s Winter Tour 2018 is presented by Hallmark Channel.

Beginning today, August 20th, through August 31st, the Winter Tour 2018 will begin its “12 Days of TSO Verified Fan Registration” where all fans can sign up at tso.tmverifiedfan.com/ (powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan) for exclusive access to the best tickets for the best price before tickets go on-sale to the general public. Pre-sales will begin for TSO fan club members on September 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time for November 14th through November 30th tour dates; on September 6th at 10 a.m. local time for December 1 through December 16 tour dates; and on September 7th at 10 a.m. local time for December 17 through December 30th. Fans who are not members of TSO’s fan club, and who have registered during the “12 Days of TSO Verified Fan Registration” will have the opportunity to participate in a presale on September 11thand 12th. General public on sale is set to begin on September 14th. For more details on tour dates and all on sales, visit www.trans-siberian.com .

Based on TSO’s multi-platinum DVD and long running PBS fundraiser, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” this year’s tour will include new awe-inspiring effects, as well as amazing staging with an all new design from the dedicated team handpicked by the group’s late creator, Paul O’Neill.

The rock opera also features such enduring fan-favorites as “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,” “O’ Come All Ye Faithful,” “Good King Joy,” “Christmas Canon,” “Music Box Blues,” “Promises To Keep,” and “This Christmas Day.” Additionally, the tour will enjoy a new second set containing some of TSO’s greatest hits and fan-pleasers.

As in all previous years, a portion of every ticket sold benefits select local charities. To date, more than $15 million has been distributed from TSO to worthy charities all across North America.

On September 28, Rhino Entertainment will release a 20th Anniversary Edition of The Christmas Attic on CD and digitally. A vinyl version of the release will be available November 23. The second installment in The Christmas Trilogy tells the story of a little girl who spends the night in an attic filled with yuletide reveries, while guitar solos and choral vocals soar over a rock orchestral backing across 16 tracks, including a previously unreleased on CD and vinyl version of “Christmas Jam (Live).”

DATE

CITY, STATE

VENUE

SHOWTIME(S)

Sat., Dec. 8, 2018

Charlotte, NC

Spectrum Center

3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Sun., Dec. 9, 2018

Greensboro, NC

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Wed., Dec. 12, 2018

Raleigh, NC

PNC Arena

7:30 PM

Wed., Dec. 12, 2018

Columbia, SC

Colonial Life Arena

7:30 PM

Since its historic touring debut, TSO has played in excess of 1,850 Winter Tour shows for more than 15 million fans, with tour grosses of more than $675 million. The group has also sold 12 million albums and DVDs.

TSO’s Winter Tour 2017 achieved a record gross of more than $61.5 million with approximately 1 million tickets sold. The tour was ranked No. 11 on the Worldwide Ticket Sales “Top 100 Tours” chart (also No. 11 in 2016), No. 15 on the “Top 200 North American Tours” chart (up from No. 16 in 2016), and No. 27 on the “Top 100 Worldwide Tours” by concert industry trade Pollstar magazine. In 2009, Pollstar ranked TSO at No. 20 on the “Top Tour(s) of the Decade ” and Billboard placed TSO at No. 25 on its “Top Touring Artists of the Decade .”

TSO’s Music Director & lead guitarist Al Pitrelli and longtime TSO drummer Jeff Plate will be available for interview via a media teleconference on Wed., Oct. 3 at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. To register your interest in participating, email pr@solters.com<mailto:pr@solters.com>.

For photos, video, music, bio, and more information on the 2018 Winter Tour, visit: nc-management.com/tso/press/winter/index.html (User Name: press / Password: christmaseve).

