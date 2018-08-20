Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces Verified Fan Registration for Winter 2018 Tour

FOR RELEASE AT 10AM
TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA’S WINTER TOUR 2018
CELEBRATES 20 YEARS OF LIVE PERFORMANCES
‘THE GHOSTS OF CHRISTMAS EVE’ LAUNCHES NOVEMBER 14
Verified Fan Registration Brings Best Tickets for Best Prices Starting August 20
Fan Club Pre-Sale Begins September 5
General Public Tickets Go On Sale September 14
20th Anniversary Edition of The Christmas Attic Available This Fall
(August 20, 2018) – Marking the band’s 20th consecutive year of touring, Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Beginning today, August 20th, through August 31st, the Winter Tour 2018 will begin its “12 Days of TSO Verified Fan Registration” where all fans can sign up at tso.tmverifiedfan.com/
Based on TSO’s multi-platinum DVD and long running PBS fundraiser, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” this year’s tour will include new awe-inspiring effects, as well as amazing staging with an all new design from the dedicated team handpicked by the group’s late creator, Paul O’Neill.
The rock opera also features such enduring fan-favorites as “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,” “O’ Come All Ye Faithful,” “Good King Joy,” “Christmas Canon,” “Music Box Blues,” “Promises To Keep,” and “This Christmas Day.” Additionally, the tour will enjoy a new second set containing some of TSO’s greatest hits and fan-pleasers.
As in all previous years, a portion of every ticket sold benefits select local charities. To date, more than $15 million has been distributed from TSO to worthy charities all across North America.
On September 28, Rhino Entertainment will release a 20th Anniversary Edition of The Christmas Attic on CD and digitally. A vinyl version of the release will be available November 23. The second installment in The Christmas Trilogy tells the story of a little girl who spends the night in an attic filled with yuletide reveries, while guitar solos and choral vocals soar over a rock orchestral backing across 16 tracks, including a previously unreleased on CD and vinyl version of “Christmas Jam (Live).”
DATE
CITY, STATE
VENUE
SHOWTIME(S)
Sat., Dec. 8, 2018
Charlotte, NC
Spectrum Center
3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
Sun., Dec. 9, 2018
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro Coliseum Complex
3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
Wed., Dec. 12, 2018
Raleigh, NC
PNC Arena
7:30 PM
Wed., Dec. 12, 2018
Columbia, SC
Colonial Life Arena
7:30 PM
Since its historic touring debut, TSO has played in excess of 1,850 Winter Tour shows for more than 15 million fans, with tour grosses of more than $675 million. The group has also sold 12 million albums and DVDs.
TSO’s Winter Tour 2017 achieved a record gross of more than $61.5 million with approximately 1 million tickets sold. The tour was ranked No. 11 on the Worldwide Ticket Sales “Top 100 Tours”
TSO’s Music Director & lead guitarist Al Pitrelli and longtime TSO drummer Jeff Plate will be available for interview via a media teleconference on Wed., Oct. 3 at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. To register your interest in participating, email pr@solters.com<mailto:pr@solters.com>.
For photos, video, music, bio, and more information on the 2018 Winter Tour, visit: nc-management.com/tso/press/winter/index.html (User Name: press / Password: christmaseve).
