

Contact: Chris Rivera

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-8041

Training Grants Awarded to Small Businesses

GREENSBORO, NC (April 10, 2019) – The Guilford County Workforce Development Board recently awarded a training grant to Environmental Services Group through the I-Cubed initiative. Based in Greensboro, Environmental Services Group is a leader in energy efficiency certification and air quality testing for residential, commercial and industrial buildings.

Developed by the Guilford County Workforce Development Board, the I-Cubed Small Business Training Grant provides funds for skill gap training that may be necessary to meet workers’ changing responsibilities or to train workers whose jobs may be eliminated or when skill upgrades are needed. Grants are available to qualified businesses to fill existing skill gaps, train employees for new technologies and improve company stability.

Workforce Development Board Interim Director, Chris Rivera, said, “We are really excited about this grant because the program helps grow small businesses while they improve their employees’ job skills. Strengthening employees’ skills improves a business’s competitive edge, as well as increases retention and employee productivity. This is a truly valuable financial benefit to small businesses in Guilford County.”

Businesses interested in applying for training grants may contact Fred Henry at 336-373-3012 or Kim Fernandez at 336-373-8041.

