

Contact: Chris Rivera

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-8041

Training Grants Available to Small Businesses

GREENSBORO, NC (October 1, 2018) – The Guilford County Workforce Development Board is offering training grants to qualified businesses. Business with less than 250 employees can apply for up to $15,000 in grant funding to fill existing skill gaps, train new employees for new technologies and improve company stability.

Workforce Development Board Assistant Director, Chris Rivera, said, “We are really excited about this grant because the program helps grow small businesses while they improve their employees’ job skills. Strengthening employees’ skills improves a business’s competitive edge, as well as increases retention and employee productivity. This is a truly valuable financial benefit to small businesses in Guilford County.”

To find out more about the assistance offered to businesses and job seekers, please visit www.Guilfordworks.org<www.Guilfordworks.org>.

