trafficPhillipsSummit12172019

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3573
ALL LANES ARE NOW OPEN ********************************************************************
Traffic Advisory
The Northbound Summit Avenue entry ramp from Phillips Avenue is closed due to a single traffic collision. All traffic is being diverted on 29 northbound. Motorists are asked to use caution if in the area.
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.