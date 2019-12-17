trafficPhillipsSummit12172019

Posted By: Greensboro 101 December 17, 2019 8:00 pm

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3573

ALL LANES ARE NOW OPEN ********************************************************************

Traffic Advisory

The Northbound Summit Avenue entry ramp from Phillips Avenue is closed due to a single traffic collision. All traffic is being diverted on 29 northbound. Motorists are asked to use caution if in the area.

