trafficbnj0817OP

Posted By: Greensboro 101 August 17, 2018 10:03 pm

BENJAMIN PARKWAY IS BACK OPEN IN ALL DIRECTIONS ************************

TRAFFIC ADVISORY*****************************************************

Benjamin Parkway is closed for traffic in all directions between East Lake Dr. and Garland St due to a Traffic accident with injury -motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon trafficbnj0817OP.doc
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE