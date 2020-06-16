traffic29105006162020

ALL LANES OF HIGHWAY 29 ARE NOW BACK OPEN *************************************

Traffic Advisory

Motorists are advised that Highway 29 northbound at Wendover Avenue is closed due to a traffic collision involving minor injuries. Motorists are advised to find an alternate route and travel safely if in the area.

