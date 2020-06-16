traffic29105006162020

Posted By: Greensboro 101 June 16, 2020 7:10 pm

ALL LANES OF HIGHWAY 29 ARE NOW BACK OPEN *************************************

Traffic Advisory

Motorists are advised that Highway 29 northbound at Wendover Avenue is closed due to a traffic collision involving minor injuries. Motorists are advised to find an alternate route and travel safely if in the area.

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon traffic29105006162020.doc
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE