Traffic crash with serious injuries – Florida at Lovett 8-23-2018

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: B.L. Blankenship
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-7702
Motor Vehicle Crash With Serious Injuries
GREENSBORO, NC (August 23, 2018) – On Thursday, August 23, 2018, at approximately 3:20 a.m., Mr. Camry O’Brian Chambers, B/M/25 of Charlotte, N.C., was operating a 1985 Chevrolet Caprice eastbound on West Florida Street near Lovett Street. Mr. Chambers lost control of the vehicle and ran off the roadway to the right, colliding with a utility pole. During the collision, Mr. Chambers was ejected from the vehicle before the vehicle came to rest. A front passenger by the name of Mr. Deshawn Daniel Dancer, B/M/28 of Thomasville, N.C., was temporarily pinned inside the vehicle.
Both Mr. Camry Chambers and Mr. Deshawn Dancer suffered critical injuries and were transported to Moses Cone Hospital for treatment.
The families of both parties involved have been notified of their current status.
The investigation is ongoing by the Greensboro Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit.
