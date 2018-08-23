Traffic crash with serious injuries – Florida at Lovett 8-23-2018

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: B.L. Blankenship

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-7702

Motor Vehicle Crash With Serious Injuries

GREENSBORO, NC (August 23, 2018) – On Thursday, August 23, 2018, at approximately 3:20 a.m., Mr. Camry O’Brian Chambers, B/M/25 of Charlotte, N.C., was operating a 1985 Chevrolet Caprice eastbound on West Florida Street near Lovett Street. Mr. Chambers lost control of the vehicle and ran off the roadway to the right, colliding with a utility pole. During the collision, Mr. Chambers was ejected from the vehicle before the vehicle came to rest. A front passenger by the name of Mr. Deshawn Daniel Dancer, B/M/28 of Thomasville, N.C., was temporarily pinned inside the vehicle.

Both Mr. Camry Chambers and Mr. Deshawn Dancer suffered critical injuries and were transported to Moses Cone Hospital for treatment.

The families of both parties involved have been notified of their current status.

The investigation is ongoing by the Greensboro Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit.

# # # #

Amy Washburn

Police Watch Operations Center supervisor

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402

336-373-2496 (main line)

336-373-3879 (desk)

Amy.Washburn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.