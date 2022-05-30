Traffic Crash Fatality US 29N Hackett St 05 29 2022

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Captain MJ Harris II

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Traffic Crash Fatality US 29 N/Hackett St

GREENSBORO, NC (May 30, 2022) – On May 29, 2022 at approximately 1:35 a.m., the Greensboro Police Department responded to the area of US 29 N and Hackett St in reference to a vehicle crash with personal injury. A black 2009 KIA SUV was disabled in the left lane of travel on US 29 N.

The occupants of the KIA, Ms. Ciealita Thornton, 42, of Danville Virginia and Ms. Lakeisha Woody, 36, of Danville, Virginia were outside of the vehicle. A red 2020 GMC Sierra 2500, operated by Mr. Santos David Amador, 29, of Greensboro, North Carolina was traveling north on US 29 and struck the KIA.

During the crash, Ms. Thornton and Ms. Woody were also struck while oustide of the vehicle. Both Ms. Thorton and Ms. Woody died as a result of injuries sustained from the crash.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the collision.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

