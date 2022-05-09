[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Traffic Crash Fatality US 29 South/MLK Blvd

GREENSBORO, NC (May 9, 2022) – At approximately 8:43 am the Greensboro Police Department responded to the area of US 29 South Exit Ramp and Martin Luther King Jr Blvd in reference to a vehicle crash with personal injury. A pedestrian, identified as Mr. Vielace Rudolph Tippett, 77, of Winston Salem, North Carolina ran into the path of a 2016 International Tractor Trailer. Mr. Tippett died as a result of the injuries sustained from the crash. The crash is being investigated by the crash reconstruction unit.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

