Traffic Crash Fatality- S Elm-Eugene St 10 19 2022

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Josie Cambareri

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Traffic Crash Fatality South Elm-Eugene Street

GREENSBORO, NC (October 19, 2022) – On Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at approximately 10:20 a.m., Matthew (Marquis) McCall Sullivan, 24, of Greensboro, was operating a 2005 Honda CBR1000 northbound on S Elm-Eugene St at a high rate of speed. Darwin Amaya, 47, of Greensboro was operating a 2016 Mack 700 cement mixer truck making a left turn from southbound S Elm-Eugene St onto Evander Dr. The motorcycle struck the right rear axle of the cement mixer truck. Mr. Sullivan was transported with serious injuries to a local hospital for treatment. On October 15th, Mr. Sullivan succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. No charges against Mr. Amaya will be filed in this case. This crash investigation is being conducted by the Greensboro Crash Reconstruction Unit.

# # #