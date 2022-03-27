[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Traffic Crash Fatality I 40 E/S Elm Eugene St

GREENSBORO, NC (March 27, 2022) – On 03/27/2022 at approximately 05:06 hours, officers responded to the area of Interstate 40 East and Elm-Eugene St in reference to a vehicle crash with personal injury. A 2019 dark grey Toyota Tundra being operated by Mr. Shaun Hall (44/Stokesdale NC) was traveling east on Interstate 40 in the number 2 lane of travel. The Tundra struck a pedestrian that was running in a northern direction across the roadway. The pedestrian died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. The pedestrian was not positively identified at the time of this entry and described as a white male approximately 40-50 years of age. Once the pedestrian is identified, the next of kin will be notified. This crash is being investigated by the crash reconstruction unit.

