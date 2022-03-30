Traffic Crash Fatal 03.23.2022

“Partnering to Make Greensboro Safe For All People”
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Captain MJ Harris
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002
Traffic Crash Fatality
GREENSBORO, NC (March 30, 2022) – On Wednesday March 23, 2022, at approximately 0625 hours, Roger Smith/76 of Greensboro, was operating a white Honda Fit northeast on Oak Bend Trail. Mr. Smith failed to yield to a gray 2006 Ford Fusion operated by Joseph Attayek, Jr./66 of Oak Ridge southeast on Old Oak Ridge Rd. Mr. Attayek was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he died on March 26th as a result of the collision. Mr. Smith has been charged with Misdemeanor Death by Motor Vehicle and Failure to Yield. The Greensboro Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting the investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
# # #
Milford J. Harris, II, Captain
Investigative Bureau
Vice/Narcotics Division
Police Department
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-2484
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27401
www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>
www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>
“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”