Traffic Alert for Coliseum area for Aug. 9-12

TRAFFIC ALERT FOR COLISEUM AREA FOR AUGUST 9-12

Greensboro based Market America will hold its annual international convention August 9-12 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

In anticipation of a high volume of traffic surrounding the Coliseum, the Coliseum Complex, Greensboro Department of Transportation (GDOT) and Greensboro Police Department (GPD) advise all conventioneers to plan to arrive early and carpooling is strongly encouraged. Additionally, the GPD will be managing major intersections in the vicinity of the Coliseum and variable messaging systems will be deployed to advise motorists with parking and traffic information.

Coliseum parking lots are scheduled to open at 7 a.m. daily. Commuters should also be alert for pedestrians as this event is being serviced by several dozen charter buses that provide drop-off and pick-up service along Gate City Boulevard.

Patrons are also encouraged to utilize the Lee Street parking lot (located at the northeast corner of Lee Street and Coliseum Boulevard) for convenient access to the north end of the Coliseum and post-event exiting.

The annual Market America International Convention attracts entrepreneurs from around the world to Greensboro. Doors open at 8 a.m. on Aug. 9-11 and 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 12. Conventioneers are encouraged to arrive early to provide ample time for the security screening entry process which includes the use of metal detectors.

