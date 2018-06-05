Traffic AdvisoryMCConnell

MCconnellTRAFFIC ADVISORY
MCconnell Road is back OPEN- All lanes are clear ***************************************

GREENSBORO, NC (June 5, 2018) – Due to a traffic accident all lanes of Mcconnell Road are closed between Cole Street and Old McConnell Loop until further notice. Motorists are asked to take alternate routes.
