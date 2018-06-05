Traffic AdvisoryMCConnell

MCconnellTRAFFIC ADVISORY

MCconnell Road is back OPEN- All lanes are clear ***************************************

GREENSBORO, NC (June 5, 2018) – Due to a traffic accident all lanes of Mcconnell Road are closed between Cole Street and Old McConnell Loop until further notice. Motorists are asked to take alternate routes.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.