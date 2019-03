CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Watch Operations

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2496

TRAFFIC ADVISORY -CONE/LILAC ****************

Due to a traffic accident involving downed live power lines at the intersection of Lilac and W. Cone Boulevard west bound Cone traffic will be diverted. All west bound traffic is being diverted right onto Lilac Dr. north to Leslie Rd. and then west to Wynnewood drive and south on Wynnewood Dr. Back to W. Cone Boulevard. There is no ETA on when Duke Power will be responding to remove the live electrical lines and clear the roadway.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.