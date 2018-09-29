Traffic Advisory09282018 SPRING GARDEN CLOSED 1800BLKOPEN

Posted By: Greensboro 101 September 29, 2018 12:34 am

SPRING GARDEN IS BACK OPEN ******************************************************

TRAFFIC ADVISORY **************************************************************

SPRING GARDEN ST IS CLOSED FROM THE 1800-1808 BLOCK FOR AN OUTDOOR CONCERT. A DETOUR HAS BEEN SET UP FOR TRAFFIC, MARKED BY CONES THAT TAKES CARS AROUND THE CLOSURE.

