Traffic Advisory08272018update

Posted By: Greensboro 101 August 27, 2018 6:32 pm

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3573

UPDATE****ALL LANES ARE NOW BACK OPEN ************************************

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (August 27, 2018) – Be advised that both directions of North English Street between East Market Street and Sullivan Street are closed due to a gas leak.

All motorists are asked avoid this area.

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon Traffic-Advisory08272018update.doc
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE