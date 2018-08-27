Traffic Advisory08272018 us 29 at Phillips open

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
ALL LANES OF US 29 ARE BACK OPEN ******************************************
TRAFFIC ADVISORY****************************************
US 29 north bound is down to one lane due a traffic accident near Phillips Avenue
Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.
