Traffic Advisory08272018 us 29 at Phillips open

Posted By: Greensboro 101 August 27, 2018 7:27 pm

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3573

ALL LANES OF US 29 ARE BACK OPEN ******************************************

TRAFFIC ADVISORY****************************************

US 29 north bound is down to one lane due a traffic accident near Phillips Avenue
Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

