Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC 02/08/2021

All Southbound lanes of Elm-Eugene St. from Robbins St. to Meadowview St. are closed for work on the water lines till approximately 1000PM this evening. The Northbound lanes are open.

Motorists are advised to seek an alienate route

