Traffic Advisory01212021MARKETELAKE

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC 01/21/2021

West Market St. at East Lake Dr. is closed at this this time due to a traffic accident with a power pole down. Motorists are advised to seek an alienate route.

