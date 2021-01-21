Traffic Advisory01212021MARKETELAKE

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3573
ALL LANES OF TRAVEL ARE NOW BACK OPEN********************************************
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC 01/21/2021
West Market St. at East Lake Dr. is closed at this this time due to a traffic accident with a power pole down. Motorists are advised to seek an alienate route.
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.