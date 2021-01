Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC 01/11/2021

ALL LANES OF YANCEYVILLE ST. AT CUSHING ST ARE CLOSED AT THIS THIS DUE TO A TRAFFIC ACCIDENT WITH LINES DOWN ON THE ROADWAY. THE LOSS OF POWER HAS SEVERAL TRAFFIC SIGNALS IN THE AREA OUT AS WELL. MOTORISTS ARE ADVISED TO SEEK AN ALTERNATE ROUTE.

