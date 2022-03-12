Traffic Advisory

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”
GREENSBORO, NC (March 12, 2022) – Please be advised Summit Avenue will be shut down going both directions between Meadow Street and Fourth Street due to a motor vehicle accident and power lines down.
Motorists are asked to avoid this area and utilize alternate routes of travel.
There is nothing further to release on the investigation at this time.
