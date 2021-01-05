Traffic Advisory Yanceyville Street 01042021 UPDATE

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002
*** UPDATE: YANCEYVILLE ST HAS BEEN RE-OPENED! ***
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (January 4, 2021) – All lanes of Yanceyville Street between East Cone Boulevard and Spry Street are closed due to a traffic accident investigation. Motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel.
