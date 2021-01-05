Traffic Advisory Yanceyville Street 01042021 UPDATE

Posted By: Greensboro 101 January 5, 2021 1:53 am

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

*** UPDATE: YANCEYVILLE ST HAS BEEN RE-OPENED! ***

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (January 4, 2021) – All lanes of Yanceyville Street between East Cone Boulevard and Spry Street are closed due to a traffic accident investigation. Motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel.

# # # #

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon Traffic-Advisory-Yanceyville-Street-01042021-UPDATE.doc



SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE