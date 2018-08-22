Traffic advisory – Yanceyville near Rankin 8-22-2018

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Watch Operations

Yanceyville Road closed at railroad track near Rankin Road

GREENSBORO, NC (August 22, 2018) – Yanceyville Road is closed in both directions at the railroad track near the Rankin Road intersection due to the crossing gate arms malfunctioning.

Norfolk Southern Railway has been contacted. There is no time estimate on when repairs may be completed.

Drivers are requested to use caution and avoid the area until further notice.

