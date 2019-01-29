Traffic Advisory- Willow Rd

Posted By: Greensboro 101 January 29, 2019 4:23 pm

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (January 29, 2019) – Be advised that Willow Road between Joe Louis Avenue and East Florida Street is closed due to an electrical hazard in the area.

All motorists are asked avoid this area until further notice

Reese Royal, Watch Operations Specialist
Greensboro Police Department
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
[Police]<gpdnet/>

