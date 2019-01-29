Traffic Advisory- Willow Rd

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (January 29, 2019) – Be advised that Willow Road between Joe Louis Avenue and East Florida Street is closed due to an electrical hazard in the area.

All motorists are asked avoid this area until further notice

Reese Royal, Watch Operations Specialist

Greensboro Police Department

City Of Greensboro

336-373-2287

100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

[Police]<gpdnet/>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.