Traffic Advisory- Willow Rd

Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (January 29, 2019) – Be advised that Willow Road between Joe Louis Avenue and East Florida Street is closed due to an electrical hazard in the area.
All motorists are asked avoid this area until further notice
Reese Royal, Watch Operations Specialist
Greensboro Police Department
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
