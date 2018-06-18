Traffic Advisory: Westover Terrace

TRAFFIC ADVISORY
GREENSBORO, NC (June 17, 2018) – Southbound lanes of Westover Terrace from the Wendover Avenue off ramp to Whilden Place are closed at this time due to a tree blocking the roadway. Please use caution and avoid the area at this time. Please use alternate routes for travel.
Michele Mahamadou, Watch Operations Specialist
Greensboro Police Department
100 Police Plaza
Greensboro, NC 27402
336-373-2496
www.greensboro-nc.gov
